President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall and a few famous faces were in the audience, including Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee. Despite that visit to the iStore that was spotted on the blogs, Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo has kept a relatively privately profile since his “severe travel accident” while en-route to a gig in Mar Del Plata, Argentina in January.

His private plane which was forced to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport due to severe turbulence. The 47-year-old was injured during the travel accident and has been home since then recovering. News of his accident made waves with fans locally and abroad sending him well-wishes. Black Coffee with his neck brace on was seen in the audience attending listening on to Ramaphosa’s address with one of his children.

Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, better known by his stage name Black Coffee, ahead of the 2024 State of the Nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Black Coffee’s accident once again bought his failed marriage to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa to the spotlight, with the public weighing in and wanting her to comment on her ex’s accident. Mlotshwa even ended up going on IG Live to clear up a few misconceptions, including people dragging her for a meaningless meme she posted hours after news broke of his plane accident. The famous DJ is yet to return to performing and has been taking it easy from his busy schedule, since his accident.