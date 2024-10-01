Doja Cat got back to her roots at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday night. The 27-year-old Grammy winner rocked the stage in a dress inspired by the South African flag, before making a passionate speech in support of the people of Gaza and other warzones.

Headlining the show, she entertained the 60 000-strong crowd in a sequined showstopping outfit. The sparkly metallic beading were in the colours and design of the South African flag. @DojaCat so ICONIC!🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/MpQf0uwJ5J — Fortune Sebela (@fortunesebelaa) September 29, 2024 Born in Los Angeles to an American mother and Mzansi actor Dumisani Dlamini, Doja Cat’s birth name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. Her Durban-born dad Dumisani played Crocodile in the Broadway musical and film adaptation of Sarafina.

While she has admitted to never being in SA, she made a big statement in her dress. The festival’s line-up included beloved actors, musicians, and presenters, with Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman leading the charge as host. Alongside him, appearances by environmental activist Dr Jane Goodall and Coldplay’s Chris Martin added shine to the star-studded event, as they encouraged the crowd to push for solutions to today’s challenges.

But it was Doja Cat who truly captured the audience’s attention. She said: “Together, we have the power to bring change, love, light, and hope to those who need it most. Please keep using your voice for those fleeing violence.” Her call for ongoing activism emphasised the importance of not just one-time actions but sustained efforts to bring about change.

pic.twitter.com/2RQzM2JoZf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 29, 2024 Meanwhile, Doja Cat said minute to skinner that she was engaged to Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. The singer was snapped flashing a silver ring on her ring finger at last weekend’s iHeartRadio Music Festival. During the show, she held out her left hand to show off the bling.