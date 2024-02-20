Former rapper ProVerb is patiently awaiting the commencement of his MBA studies. The “Idols SA” host - whose real name is Tebogo Thekisho - took to Instagram recently to share that he will be embarking on his academic journey.

He completed the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) process, making him eligible to begin his studies. Together with the official letter, he posted: “Thrilled to share a significant update on my MBA journey! Successfully completed the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) process at Regenesys Business School. “Grateful for the support and encouragement from my network. Now awaiting the official commencement letter. Excited for the next chapter! 🎓🚀.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ProVerb (@proverbmusic) ProVerb will join many other local celebrities who have obtained an MBA. In 2019, singer Namhla Mbawuli took a three year break from her music career to focus on getting her Master of Business Administration degree from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs). But in 2023, she returned to her first love: music.

At the time she said: “In 2019 I decided to take a break from music and focus on my academic development. Now my MBA journey is complete, I intend to take full advantage of the learnings and use them in my musical journey in order to develop my brand and make music again.” Meanwhile, in 2022, “The Parlotones” lead singer Kahn Morbee also got his Master of Business Administration from Henley Business School. Before studying for his MBA, Morbee obtained a BA in Communication from the University of Johannesburg.