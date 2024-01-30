Sunday was a bitter-sweet day for Nadia Nakai as she visited the grave of her late boyfriend Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes on what would have been his 36th birthday. The rapper posted a video on Instagram showing Forbes’ parents, as well as his daughter Kairo, unleashing 36 balloons into the sky to commemorate the ‘Fela in Versace’ star’s birthday.

Admitting that the moment was painful, Nakai wrote: "Happy Heavenly Birthday @akaworldwide we all miss you so much!"

“Got 36 balloons to send to you, and in true Kairo fashion they had to be biodegradable to not harm the environment…” The day was especially poignant for the 33-year-old as she delivered on her promise to release the first single from her new album. The post was set against the track ‘Never Leave,’ featuring KashCPT.

A few days prior, she announced the official release of the song which also happened to be a tribute to AKA.

“And the day I got that news, I wish you kept on this damn pendant,” she wrote. On the single’s artwork the pendant in question could be seen in Nakai’s hands, as well as her matching tattoo with Mega. Many industry friends and fans flocked to her comments section to congratulate her.