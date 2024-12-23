Blake Lively is suing her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment. The 37-year-old actress starred alongside Baldoni, 40, in the hit romantic drama film earlier this year, and she has now launched a lawsuit against her former co-star, who also directed the movie.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by US skinner magazine People, Lively alleges that Baldoni’s behaviour caused her “severe emotional distress”. The lawsuit claims that Lively, who played Baldoni’s on-screen love interest, attended a meeting to address her allegations and demands related to her work on the movie. This meeting included various people involved in the project, as well as Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husband.

Among the demands mentioned in the lawsuit, was a request for “no more adding of sex scenes outside the scope of the script Blake approved when signing onto the project”. Additionally, Lively requested “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake”. According to the lawsuit, Sony Pictures, the company responsible for distributing the film, approved Lively’s requests.