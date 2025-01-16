UFC Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis swapped the Octagon for a ring - an engagement ring. DDP is best known for sending his MMA opponents to the floor with his kicks and punches, this time he got down on one knee to ask girlfriend Vasti Spiller to marry him.

The MMA superstar, known for his passion for Mzansi and fiery spirit, has left South African in their feels after proposing to the love of his life. On Tuesday night, Dricus celebrated his birthday in the most unforgettable way with friends and loved ones, and then got down on one knee to propose. Vasti shared a clip from the proposal on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “‘No longer two, but one’ - Mark 10:8.” In the clip it shows a spotlight on stage, Du Plessis getting down on one knee and asking his fashion model girlfriend to marry him. It was one of those moments where you could feel the excitement building in the room.

The crowd, initially stunned, quickly erupted in cheers, as the fighter turned to Spiller, the woman who's been by his side through all the highs and lows. With a proposal that left everyone gasping, the couple shared an embrace as the crowd cheered them on. And yes, you guessed it, she said “YES!”

Following the heartwarming proposal, celebrities and fans alike took to social media to express their excitement and congratulations for the couple. “CONGRATULATIONS YOU GUYS,” exclaimed actress Anlia Etzebeth, wife of Springbok yster Eben, capturing the joy felt by many. Fellow influencer @inge_deklerk chimed in with “Yeahhhhhh. Best news, best evening.

The pair have been together for about a year and a half and celebrated their first anniversary in July 2024. Vasti took to Instagram to express her love for her now-fiance. She wrote at the time: “1 year of us with you I experience Jesus’ ‘new beginning’ and what it means to love like him.