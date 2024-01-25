Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee may have a knack for winning awards and placing South Africa firmly on the international music scene, but it’s his controversial hot takes that sometimes lands him on the trending charts on social media. When asked by a fan on X for his advice on the dos and don'ts in the music industry, the 34-year-old responded with dry humour: “Don’t send nudes….”

The DJ, real name Kabelo Motsamai, was referring to his past penchant for sending nudes. Don’t send nudes…. https://t.co/Ahpwzw0P9z — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 21, 2024

In 2021, Kaybee threatened to take legal action against an unknown person for leaking his nudes online. X went into a complete meltdown when DMs and nude photos of the star were leaked on the Hot and Served Instagram page. The ‘Fetch your Life’ muso initially denied that he had been having intimate conversations with the woman only known as “Eurica”.

But after she released more naked images of him, he eventually came clean and apologised to his girlfriend and mother. Following the controversy, Kaybee admitted he was having a hard time and felt he was being cancelled after the images went viral. “Some people have cancelled me since that d*ck pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack,” he shared on social media.

After Kaybee rehashed the incident, X users immediately got the joke. “Please send me, I’ll keep it a secret,” responded an overzealous fan. Another asked: “U want them in person?”