Doja Cat had her teeth knocked out by her brother, their mom has claimed. The 'Say So' hitmaker's mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, has filed for a temporary restraining order against her 30-year-old son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, and in her filing, she also claimed her daughter - whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - also needs to be protected from her sibling.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sawyer alleged Dalithando Dlamini gave his sister cuts and bruises, as well as knocking out her teeth and destroying or stealing some of her property. She went on to allege her son had been verbally abusive to his famous sister in a "very degrading and demeaning" way and accused him of making the 28-year-old star feel "unsafe and traumatised". When it comes to her own safety, Sawyer alleged she had been physically abused and threatened multiple times over the last year by her son and claimed the most recent incident took place earlier this month.

The judge granted the request for Sawyer pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order but didn't grant the same protection for Doja, ruling she would need to file her own restraining order petition. Sawyer also noted in her documents she had a restraining order against Dalithando Dlamini in the past but it had since expired. Doja recently hit back at critics who branded her work satanic.

She told Apple Music of her dancing on a green goblin in the promo for 'Paint The Town Red': "That was a painting I painted. My painting isn't a weapon. It isn't offensive. It's just a green goblin-y monster guy. …