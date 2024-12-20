He dropped the name “Puffy” jare gelede and now Sean “Diddy’ Combs has reportedly lost even more weight behind bars. According to reporters who attended his new hearing in his federal sex trafficking case on Wednesday, the rap mogul is looking skraal.

Life at the Metropolitan Detention Center (sic) in New York City has not been what Diddy is used to. The billionaire Bad Boy Records founder is known for his flashy lifestyle, but tronk has meant he sticks to a set menu. Law & Crime reporter, Elizabeth Millner, said after the hearing: “He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now.

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.” According to Page Six, cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, so the storie is not verifiable, but they have reached out to the rapper’s legal team for comment. However, a source close to Combs exclusively told Page Six that the Bad Boy for Life rapper is “fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense.”