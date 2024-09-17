Cardi B has defended Tyla after she was labelled as an entitled African, saying they are bullies and are overly critical of her. The US rapper opened a space on X, titled “Cardi B’s space” in response to internet trolls.

Cardi B, who has just recently given birth to her third child, defended Tyla after she faced backlash for being called an entitled and uppity African for asking Lil Nas X to hold her Video Music Award (VMA) during her acceptance speech. It has been a messy week of opinions flying left and right, criticising Tyla for her behaviour and personality. Among the critics was seasoned U.S. rapper Joe Budden, who also shared his thoughts, sparking yet another internet debate. “Tygers”, as Tyla’s fans have dubbed themselves, have been defending the Grammy Award-winning star, and Cardi B has become one of the most prominent figures standing up for Tyla.

Cardi B defends Tyla against armon wiggins and joe budden pic.twitter.com/hgtseuTsyl — ✮ (@cardixmegan) September 16, 2024 She stated that the internet is insufferable and that people often take a picture or moment out of context to distort its meaning. “She literally asked Lil Nas X, but y’all are trying to make it seem like it’s rude for her to ask another artist to hold her award, as if she was asking for help. I love Halle, but she didn’t even ask her to hold her award; she asked Lil Nas X, a man!” she said. She further explained that people don’t understand how heavy the award is, comparing it to holding a “10-pound baby.”

“Y’all criticise so much that you’re not even realising you’re bullying this girl,” she said. During the space, Cardi B mentioned that she has met the amapiano star, noting that Tyla is shorter than her. While Tyla is beautifully shaped, she is also slim, which is why the award was heavy for her. Cardi also added that many Caribbean and African people are often perceived as overly confident, emphasising that it is natural for women from these regions to behave this way, defending Tyla after she was labelled an uppity, entitled African.