Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has “only scraped the surface” of her suicidal thoughts trauma. The mother-of-two, who turned 43 on Sunday, made the admission about contemplating ending her life while she was a working member of the British royal family, in an emotional TV interview alongside her husband Prince Harry – three years after she told Oprah Winfrey she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” before the couple left Britain for a new life in the US.

Her chat was part of a campaign she is launching with Harry, 39, to fight for child safety online. She told CBS anchor Jane Pauley: “I think when you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey is being able to be really open about it. “And I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way.

“And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed. “So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s OK then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that.” Meghan, who has son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three, with Harry, told Oprah in 2021 that she couldn’t be “left alone”.

She also claimed Buckingham Palace HR bosses ignored her plea for help because she was not a “paid employee”. Meghan added to Oprah: “I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. “And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I remember how [Harry] just cradled me.