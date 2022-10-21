The Cape Cultural Collective is using music to promote integration among the children living across Cape Town’s diverse communities. The local non-profit works with children from Langa, Kalksteenfontein, Gugulethu and Hout Bay, using music to bring them together.

The organisation has raised R10 000 for the Junior Rosa Choir to cover transport costs for the year that will allow them to reach children in other communities and spread their message. The choir, founded six years ago, includes more than 40 children, aged 10 to 14. The group’s co-founder, Kay Jaffer, said their aim was to end the stigma and prejudice that children were likely to pick up in certain communities.

"Children from Langa are scared of children from other areas because of prejudice" “We bring all these kids together and the programme has been successful in the sense that children see themselves as one. This breaks down those barriers of stigma. They live, sing and play together and that is a major success,” said Jaffer. The children gather together for practices under the guidance of a music teacher and sing songs in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa.