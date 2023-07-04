Britney Spears is getting reg for a moerse custody fight. The pop star declared her son Jayden is “mine” amid the teen’s pending move to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline.

The 41-year-old singer has the 16-year-old and older son Sean Preston, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin, 45, who has sole custody of the boys. Federline has reportedly vowed to go to court to get a judge to sanction their relocation from LA to Hawaii by August with his wife Victoria Prince. Britney captioned a throwback snap of Jayden which showed him lying on the floor playing a video game with a Chinese character that translates to “Mine”.

FAMILY: Jayden, Britney She turned off the comments to the post. Her social media upload is one of many photos of Jayden and Sean that Britney has shared in recent weeks amid her latest family drama. In a separate post she called Sean her “first love”.

News broke in May that Federline wanted to relocate them to Hawaii due to their stepmum Victoria getting a job offer there. He recently denied fans’ claims he wants to move them to Hawaii to fatten his papgeld cheques from his superstar ex-spouse and “exploit” her. Child support payments in Hawaii are ordered for kids up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.