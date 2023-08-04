Rugby fans are in for a treat as Springbok player Eben Etzebeth makes his debut on kykNET’s Binnelanders. The popular lock, who towers at over 2m tall, makes an appearance on Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11.

Etzebeth, 31, who is preparing to take part in the upcoming World Cup tournament in France with the rest of the Boks in September, makes his appearance in the soapie when he is admitted to Binneland Kliniek after a shoulder injury. Dr. Tertius Jonker (Reynhardt Hugo) does everything in his power to make sure the injury is not serious and that Eben is ready for France. Naomi (Je-ani Swiegelaar) is in her element to nurse him – a task that Bonnie (Antoinette Modise) would much rather have performed. The ladies have quite an experience when the injured patient is left to his own devices.

Binnelanders producer Elsje Stark said the experience of having the Bokke star was a joy: ‘’It was a joy to work with him. Not only is he a great forward, but he is also at home in front of the cameras. “He was well prepared for his 'role'. Although, his actress wife Anlia probably had a lot to do with it. We would welcome Eben back any time.’’ kykNET viewers will have the opportunity to take part in a competition after the broadcast on August 11. The prize is a rugby ball signed by Etzebeth – the very ball he signs for one of Binneland Kliniek’s staff during that episode.