Blac Chyna’s revenge-porn lawsuit against her ex, Rob Kardashian, is to go to trial after he failed to convince a judge he had settled the case. A judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County has denied Kardashian’s attempt to enforce a settlement and drop the case against him, according to court documents seen by “PEOPLE”.

The sock designer's legal team had alleged earlier this month that Chyna had agreed to end the legal row if Kardashian helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin Jones, known as Pilot Jones, who accused the former couple of “public disclosure of private facts” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress”, but claimed she had “changed her mind” and gone back on the deal. Following the judge's decision on Thursday, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, has said her 34-year-old client, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is “very pleased” and claims such a settlement never existed. She told the publication: “Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent.

“Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge-porn victims have committed suicide. “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law.” Earlier this month, the 35-year-old reality star's lawyers argued that “Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith” and as a result they asked a judge to assist in “enforcing the settlement agreement” and dropping the case.

But Chyna's lawyer said Kardashian had violated California law by speaking out. Ciani said: “Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. “Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge-porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing.

“When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media. “Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob’s testimony that Chyna had physically abused him.” Chyna filed a lawsuit in 2017 which accused her former fiancé of damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

She said she had suffered “significant damages” following a social media rampage from Kardashian, in which he shared three nude photos of her and accused her of abusing drugs and alcohol and being unfaithful. The make-up artist believes the scandal and influence from her ex’s family ultimately led to the cancellation of her reality show “Rob & Chyna”. Last month, she lost a defamation case filed against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family but plans to appeal.