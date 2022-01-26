Proving that they’re not just an ordinary band, Jeodhouse Entertainment have expanded their horizons to include film.

The team are on the hunt for actors, singers and dancers to be cast in a film set to be shot in Cape Town from February to September 2022.

Founder of Jeodhouse, Devanish Hendricks, told the Daily Voice that the film is based on his life story and aims to be a Netflix original.

“There’s an online audition and later a theatre audition will take place.

“Potential actors are to send in a 90-second clip of a performance by 31 January,” he says.

Theatre auditions will take place at Gallery 44 Theatre on Long Street.

Devanish adds: “This is the first film we are making while actors in the film include some of Cape Town’s well established actors and then we have branded media sponsors involved.

“The aim is to make it a Netflix original.

“The film is about my life, music and other journeys of my life.”

He says they are very excited about the new developments and the band is also recording an album which will feature on the movie soundtrack.

“This movie is going to be a deep-rooted family film similar to a Tyler Perry film but a South African original,” adds Devanish.

Send your audition to the Jeodhouse Entertainment Page via Facebook.

