If you think you’ve got what it takes to bag R50 000 in cold hard cash, then get in line to audition as Utopia Cafe and Lounge present the Rise & Shine Vocal Challenge 2022.

Organisers Tyrone Titus, Sade Von S and Andre Koeries are creating a platform for up and coming, hidden vocal talent in and around South Africa.

Singer Sade Von S, who will also be a competition judge, says: “As an artist I felt the financial pinch of the lockdown and we had to come up with some idea to relieve the strain of the industry.

My husband, André Koeries, and I brainstormed with Mr Titus and the singing competition was the perfect start to the solution.”

JUDGE: Andre Koeries

Auditions take place Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 6pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 2pm, at Utopia Lounge in Ottery.

“When they advance from the audition, they will enter into the backtrack rounds...from there they'll be put into groups to see how they perform with a group and do harmonies, etc.” says Sade.

“Then we’ll select the best contestants from the groups and put them through to the finalé where they’ll perform with a full band.”

She adds: “We have had a number of people who already auditioned and one would think it’s quiet in the week but people are really coming out to get their audition in.

SEARCH: Competition organiser Tyrone Titus

“All auditions are in person, it’s open to anyone in South Africa and auditions are for everyone between the ages of 18 and 49.

“All genres and original material are welcome.”

For more information, call 084 944 8479.

[email protected]