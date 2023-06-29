Tafelsig’s very own Mother Teresa is at it again, and this time she is giving away free stationery to scholars in need. Joanie Fredericks, also known as Aunty Joanie to those in her community, is on a mission to provide free books and pencils to learners who can’t afford school supplies.

“Education is a hugely important thing for our youth and one of the things I have noticed is that we have a problem with the quality of education,” she explained. “I am trying to encourage the spirit of learning, so I can inspire them to do extra things to help them.” Joanie said some parents cannot even afford necessities: “I know the needs of the community and when one of my sponsors gave me a pallet of books, I decided to hold onto it for this period. The second or the third term is when the parents are out, they don’t have money [for stationery] anymore.”