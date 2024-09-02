There’s is no doubt that charm, hard work and brains can conjure up a winning recipe for Mr South Africa top 10 finalist Dylan Majavie. Known for his bubbly personality, luscious locks and stylish wardrobe, Dylan, was one of 57 others to battle it out for a spot in the prestigious pageant’s top 10.

The 29-year-old radio personality from Mitchells Plain hosts his own show alongside Kim-Lee Schuller on The Switch Up on Fridays and Saturdays, 10pm-1am, on Heart FM. A man of many talents, Dylan also boasts many feathers in his hat, including being an actor and singer. Dylan Majavie is in the Top 10 for Mr SA. Picture: Supplied Dylan Majavie is in the Top 10 for Mr SA. Picture: Supplied The top 10 was announced in a lavishing ceremony and announced on 17 August at the Vodacom World Events venue in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Dylan tells the Daily Voice: “Reaching this point in the Mr South Africa competition, the top 10 of it all, I feel ecstatic, blessed and grateful. “The support I’ve received this far, I’m really grateful for making it this far in the competition, I am so proud of myself.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister South Africa (@mr.southafrica_official) Being a social butterfly and proudly queer man, Dylan is heading to the finale in November where he will face off against nine other finalists.

He adds: “I still need people to vote for me on the Mr SA website. These votes counts toward the finale. “We will meet with the panel prior to the final where we will do all the finer things, such as the walks and the talks.” Visit https://www.mrsa.co.za/copy-of-home for more.