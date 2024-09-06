In celebration of 30 years of democracy, the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, Artscape theatre and City of Cape Town are staging a Variety Gala featuring the best of local arts and entertainment. Next Saturday, the concert will showcase top Cape Town acts performing with a professional orchestra for the first time at the Artscape.

The artist lineup includes Tarryn Lamb, Talitha Luiters, Craig Lucas, Loki Rothman, Edith Plaatjies, Vuvu Kumalo, Oleksii and Leda, the CPO Afri-Arts Choir and Cape Town Opera, Cape Town City Ballet, Jazzart Dance Theatre, Manila von Teez, Zimbini and Elvis Sibeko Studios, Unmute and the talents of the ZipZap Circus. A medley of iconic hit songs by David Kramer, conducted by Brandon Philips, will open the show, which features the lagbol Alan Committie as MC. The team that will put it all together comprises director Aviva Pelham, musical director Stefan Lombard, producer Louis Heyneman and assistant producer Marvin Weavers.

Cape Philharmonic Orchestra performs with featured artists, in a full house, as part of the National Arts Festival Gala Concert. Pictures: DAVID RITCHIE For Louis Heyneman, CEO of the CPO, the variety gala is a high point on the busy Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s calendar. “We are proud to be part of the musical journey of many young musicians from various genres, seeing them flourish as entertainers and also to see the pride experienced in the communities that surround them. “We are also delighted to collaborate with Artscape and the associated arts companies to proudly show the South African cultural flag 30 years after democracy arrived on our shores.”

Tarryn Lamb. Picture: Supplied Manila Von Teez. Picture: Supplied Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux said South Africa’s rich heritage makes it easy to celebrate the unity in diversity. Le Roux says: “As democracy turns 30, we in the arts should be proud that our divergent roots of ethnicity have merged in a Rainbow Nation. “You will be mesmerised as we showcase a kaleidoscope that has echoed the nation’s rich diversity, seamlessly blending various artistic forms, in the hope of uniting audiences through the universal languages of song and dance.