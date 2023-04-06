By now, many in the Cape have their fish pickling in crunchy onions and vinegar, just in time for Easter Friday. This tasty tradition which has been passed down through many generations is still going strong and being celebrated by South Africans of every colour and creed.

According to culturetrip.com, despite its association with Easter, pickled fish is not explicitly linked to the Christian holiday. It is thought to have originated from Cape Malay cooking as a way to preserve fresh fish in the early Cape colony. It was only much later that the aromatic delicacy became a staple food in lieu of meat at Easter time, chosen for its ability to stay fresh over the long Easter weekend.

Pickled fish is usually served with hot cross buns or freshly baked bread. It’s believed that eating fish pickled in vinegar on Good Friday symbolises Jesus being offered vinegar to drink at his crucifixion. Easter is a holy Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion.

So while this long weekend is seen as a lekker break for some of us, Christians actually use this time to praise and worship. Easter wouldn’t be Easter without a hot cross bun. For Christians especially the white cross on the top represents the crucifixion of Jesus, while the spices inside the hot cross buns are said to represent the spices that were used to embalm Christ after his death.

This past Sunday marked the start of the holy week for Christian followers. The legendary Terry Fortune displayed his talent at making the traditional Ingelegde Vis at the Sea Food Fest on the Waterfront. LEKKER: Terry Fortune discussing the Ingelegde Vis Terry is known for his theatre performances around the world but also has his own pickled fish cooking competitions.

This year he was invited to showcase his talent as a singer and as a passionate pickled fish extraordinaire. While cooking, the audiences were also treated to a song with a pianist setting the perfect mood. Mense got to taste Terry’s cook and all in all, just had a lekker afternoon with the legend himself.

Another person who is a very well-known TV personality and author who came out to support Terry was Ingrid Jones. "The whole experience gave people the perfect nostalgic touch. It is always great knowing that our heritage is preserved in such a magnificent way,” she said. Terry added: “It is always a pleasure speaking about our history and making sure it stays alive, I hope that many artists with their people and supporters who follow them will do the same so we can continue this legacy for a very long time to come.”